IGP To Appear Before Parliamentary Select Committee

The Inspector General of Police [IGP], David Asante-Appeatu is expected to appear before the Parliamentary select committee on Defence and Interior over the Kwabenya incident.



He is also expected to brief them on the state of the country's security.



According to the Deputy Chairman of the Committee and Member of Parliament for Manhyia North Constituency, Hon. Collins Owusu Amankwah, the Inspector General of Police Mr. David Asante- Appeatu will brief them on the current state of the country’s security.



Speaking on Okay FM’s ‘Ade Akye Abia’ programme, he explained that as a committee they need to be informed and also receive first hand information so that they can brief Parliament on it.



"Crime has taken a different form and shape now and so we need to be abreast with the current trends of crime", he said.



Some gunmen, numbering about six, stormed and killed a senior Police Officer, Inspector Emmanuel Ashilevi, who was on duty at the Kwabenya police station when he tried to stop a jailbreak at the station, before freeing seven of the inmates.



Police Inspector Emmanuel Ashilevi believed to be in his 40's was shot in the attack carried out by a gang of six men.



The seven escapees, a Nigerian and six Ghanaians are currently on the run.



The seven escapees have been identified as:



Dick Ofori, Ghanaian, 24 years, Chibuzer Akwabu, Nigerian, 34 years



Edem Rockson, Ghanaian, 32 years, Prince Osei, Ghanaian, 27 years



Emmanuel Kotey, Ghanaian, 21 years, Kofi Darko, Ghanaian, 21 years



Atta Kwadwo, Ghanaian, 20 years. The police has asked the members of the public to assist them in finding these criminals.



However, the minority in Parliament is asking the government to resource the police.



Deputy Minority Chief Whip Hon. Ahmed Ibrahim who also spoke on Okay fm’s ‘Ade Akye Abia’ programme noted that government’s performance towards security in the country is abysmal



