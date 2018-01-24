Bawumia Not A Workaholic; He’s Been Idling – MP

Related Stories The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for Adaklu, Governs Kwame Agbodza has strongly disagreed with claims that Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has been over working himself in office, for which reason he’s taken ill.



A section of the public hold the view that the Second gentleman of the land has been working assiduously ever since the Akufo-Addo led-government hit the ground running on January 7, 2017, and needs sometime off to rest.



A United States-based Ghanaian professor, Kwaku Asare has said the state must ensure that the best medical attention is given to Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.



According to him, Dr Bawumia is a very hardworking Vice President whose health condition must be given all the serious attention needed.



Dr Bawumia reported to work on Friday, 19 January 2018 unwell. He was subsequently flown to the UK to seek medical care.



Commenting on this development on his Facebook page, Prof Asare said: “I am yet to see a public servant who works harder than the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia. As such, we must provide him the best medical advice and solutions that money can buy.



“The government must be commended for the transparency in disclosing his health status and must provide meaningful updates to arrest any speculations and rumours.”



But speaking to Starr News, Hon. Governs Kwame Agbodza said contrary to such widely held view of the second gentleman being a workaholic, he believes Dr Bawumia has rather been idling about over the past twelve months in office.



“He’s a bit ill now, I don’t want to talk, but I don’t think he over works. I think the performance doesn’t show me that they have done much work. I think that he’s probably idle.”



