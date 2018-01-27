I Have Built ‘More Dams’ Than Akufo-Addo - A.B.A Fuseini

Related Stories Member of Parliament for Sagnarigu, Alhaji A.B.A Fuseini, is disappointed in the Akufo-Addo-led administration for their failure to accomplish majority of their campaign promises especially the One Village, One Dam project.



In an interview with www.ghanaweb.com, Alhaji A.B.A Fuseini said government’s inability to provide each district with dams like they promised is a big failure on their part because he was able to provide his constituency with dams for the past four years, as an individual, and is yet to construct another.



He said, “The president promised they were going to produce one village one dam in the three Northern regions. I have more than 200 villages in my constituency, I haven’t seen one dugout but even I, as a Member of Parliament, I have done a number of dams in my constituency.”



During the 2016 elections, President Nana Akufo-Addo promised to construct dams in villages in the three northern regions should he win the election. This was to encourage dry season farming in order for Ghana to become self-sufficient in food production.



The president was reported to have said, “As far as this part of our world is concerned, I want to go further and talk about one village, one dam. One village, one dam’ policy is to help Ghana become self-sufficient in food production and even become an exporter of food to the sub-region”.



But after a year in office, the government has failed to fulfil its promise, leaving many Ghanaians to question their ability to execute their plans.



A.B Fuseini expressed grave disappointment in the government’s failure to establish the said project adding that they (government) only give excuses when questions are raised on the commencement of the One Village, One Dam policy.



“Government in a full year has not been able to undertake even one dugout; when we ask they (government) said it was in the rainy season. This is now the fifth month of the dry season not even a single dugout from the government,” he claimed.