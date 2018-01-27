We Pay You To Think - Kweku Baako To Birth & Death Registry Boss

Related Stories Registrar at the Birth and Death unit, Mr John Agbeko has said that his unit does not allow certain prefix and suffixes deemed as titles to be registered as part of names on birth certificates.



According to him, local names like Nana, Nii, Naa, Nhyira, Dromo, Dzormo and Junior are mostly used as stool names or titles and must only be used in our homes or community and not to be added to names for birth registration.



The Registry claims, the use of such names, was not permissible by the Registration of Births and Deaths Act, 1965 (Act 301).



This has generated public uproar with others determined to go to court.



Reacting to this in a panel discussion on Joy FM's Newsfile, Saturday, the managing Editor of the New Crusading Guide newspaper, Kweku Baako Jnr has asked Mr Agbeko to 'think' of others ways of including such names.



According to him, “we need to remind the gentleman or the head of that institution that we pay public servants to think and to act in accordance with the law. We pay people to think.”