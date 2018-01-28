Growing Insecurity, Failing Policies Enough Basis For Change – Group Warns Govt

Related Stories A pressure Group, Coalition for Democratic Governance (CDG) has warned government they will be voted out if the security situation does not improve in the country.



The group has blamed the President and the ruling party for the level of insecurity that has characterised the country in recent times.



According to them, the comments of Akufo-Addo prior to being elected President, actions by pro-government security forces and the inability of the IGP to lead the Police Service has fueled the level of lawlessness in the country that is making Ghana an unsafe place to live.



Below is the full detail of the press release



PRESS RELEASE



THE IGP IS NOT UP TO THE TASK; HE AND THE INCOMPETENT NPP GOVERNMENT MUST GO



The Coalition of Democratic Governance (CDG) has observed with dismay, the threatening condition of the security of the State; and so would want to sound an alarm. The basis of this alarm is, the present National security threats.



Ghanaians would recall the “kume preko” demo led by the then member of Parliament, Nana Addo in the nineties. His catchy phrase “All Die Be Die” in 2008, a phrase which was spoken by the then NPP flag bearer Nana Addo, intended to motivate the NPP youth at Atwa to fight their opponents. We would also recall the illegal Para-military camps set up by NPP for vigilante groups, trained by South African military personnel. Setting up these training camps, is illegal and a threat to National security. An analyst before the 2016 election commented that the above mentioned activities were forecast to turbulent security features, should Nana Addo become President.



True to the words of the research analyst we are now experiencing the true reality of the past. After the takeover of the NPP Government led by President Akufo Addo, the vigilante groups trained by South African military personnel, started terrorizing Ghanaians. Toll boots were seized and damaged, private car of former Government officials were seized and the owners assaulted. A Police Officer Nanka Bruce, was attacked and assaulted at the Flagstaff House by invisible forces. Invisible forces destroyed Public properties and sacked former Government appointees from their offices; and the IGP is still not aware. A Regional Security Coordinator was beaten and dragged out of his office, bleeding from head and nose. The criminals were released for lack of evidence. A Regional Youth Organizer of Drobonso near Agogo was beaten with metals by vigilante groups; and no arrest was made. Judges sitting in a Kumasi court of justice were terrified and had to flee for dear life when vigilante groups stormed the court. Prosecution could not provide enough evidence and so criminals were set free. The Municipal Chief Executive`s residence in Wa was vandalized by vigilante groups and there is no arrest.



A Member of Parliament was murdered in his room and no arrest has since been made, autopsy report is reported missing and the IGP is not aware. An Army Officer late Major Mahama, on duty in Denkyera Obuasi was lynched, killed and burnt. The court case is still dragging on and no one knows how it will end. It is now clear that the IGP cannot protect his own people from the assaults of the vigilante groups. Two Police officers – one in Tema and the other in Kwabenya Police Post were shot and killed, and the incompetent IGP is unaware. Is he sleeping on the job? Ghana has become a lawless State and criminals have field day. The question is: who is who in Ghana, is it the Police Service or the Vigilante Service?



It is a paradox that Nana Addo, promises to deal with corruption, and yet corruption has caught up with his two deputy Chief of Staff, and has entered the President`s own office through $100,000 for seat by the President. It is a paradox, that he speaks of dealing with vigilante groups and yet they still operate with impunity, killing Police officers at will. He promises to deal with his appointees and yet some of his one hundred and ten (110) Ministers including the IGP are sleeping on the job. A President surrounded by incompetence is not aware of where his Vice President is.



His flagship projects are all crying for help. The badly planned free SHS is experiencing massive infrastructural and logistic problems, leading to health risks that has caused deaths in some schools. Insufficient food and some extra costs are regular burdens of the students and their parents. The Agricultural projects are being crippled by worm infestation. Fertilizers that were free are now being sold to the detriment of farmers. There are no jobs. Ironically, over hundred thousand people (100,000) lost their jobs in 2017; and more than ten thousand (10,000) are yet to be laid off from the mining sector, not to forget the galamsay workers and their family as well as many thousands of fresh graduates coming out of school every year. The elimination of galamsay is good for the Nation; the programme however ought to have started with the planting of trees on the destroyed land to create jobs for the galamsay boys, as envisaged and started by the late President Atta Mills of blessed memory.



In Ghana today nothing goes through the planning and concept stage. Projects that have to be well taught through in concept, discussed with stake holders, and passed through pilot stages, are only discussed and carried out because the President is in a hurry. The result is inefficiency. In spite of hundred and ten (110) Ministers and many promises, progress in performance is woefully inadequate.