NPP Replies Kwabena Agyapong: Your Suspension Was Legal

The council says it followed all due processes in handing out the decision and takes serious note of the comments by the estranged general secretary.



"The National Council wishes to make it clear that, Mr. Kwabena Agyapong's suspension was legal and constitutional", a statement by the party and signed by deputy general secretary, Nana Obiri Boahen, said, explaining circumstances leading to the decision.



"Article 4{D} of the NPP Constitution which deals with duties of a member, was violated and a complaint was filed under Article 5{a}. The proceedings of the Disciplinary Committee as in Article 5 were all fully complied with. Article 7{v, vi, vii} which deals with misconduct was invoked by a complainant and after full scale investigations by the constitutionally mandated National Disciplinary Committee, the said Committee recommended an indefinite suspension in line with Article {4} of the NPP Constitution. Article 7{b} also spells out the sanctions which misconduct, such as Mr. Kwabena Agyei Agyapong's, attract.



"We wish to state unequivocally and unreservedly that, whatever steps which the Party took, leading to the suspension of Mr. Kwabena Agyei Agyapong were all legally, proceduraliy and constitutionally proper and acceptable. Indeed, the decisions of His Lordship Justice Anthony Yeboah in the PAUL AFOKO's case and that off His Lordship Justice Dennis Agyei in the SAMMY CRABBE's case, all confirm in every material particular, that the steps, processes, and related efforts taken by the Party, which culminated in the suspension of the General Secretary were in all order.



"Mr. Kwabena Agyei Agyapong had the option to appeal as in Article 7C of the Party's Constitution. He elected not to avail himself of this opportunity.



"Accordingly, the matter of unconstitutional suspension, does not arise anywhere. The NPP, as a political party believes in Constitutionalism and Rule of Law. This business of Mr. Agyapong alluding to a mandate procured at "Tamale where the Party grassroots recognized my (his) contribution to the Party" is convoluted, misplaced and fallacious.



"In the lead up to the 2016 Presidential and General Elections the Party suffered considerable vulgarity which the Party, in order to stay focused, decided not to respond to. The Leadership of the Party took the view at the National Council meeting that, in order to ensure order and discipline, the Party would from hence not hesitate to apply the necessary sanctions, appropriate enough, within the given circumstances to any member who would misconduct himself or herself."



