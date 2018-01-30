Kwabena Agyapong Is Coming Back

Related Stories There are very strong indications that Mr. Kwabena Agyapong, suspended General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will throw his hat into the race for the leadership of the party.



Close associates hint that he will run for the post of General Secretary against contestants like John Boadu, Acting General Secretary and former Member of Parliament, Kokofu.



Over the last 12 months many party loyalists across the country have demanded the re-reinstatement of Mr. Agyapong, arguing that he has conducted himself very well as a loyal member of the party.



Mr. Agyepong was suspended for allegedly supporting Mr. Paul Afoko, National Chairman of the party who had been suspended for alleged disloyalty.



The wave of suspensions also affected Mr. Sammy Crabbe, vice Chairman, Dr. Nyaho Tamakloe, Founding Member and several local leaders of the party.



Of all the suspended party members, it is only Mr. Agyepong who is actively seeking a comeback.



Late last year there were credible speculations that he was being considered for appointment as the Chief Executive of the Petroleum Commission.



One report claimed that he had been invited by president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for consultation on that matter.



Last week, 2 News reported that the NPP National Council had tasked three leading members to investigate what was described as Kwabena Agyapong’s recent outbursts.



The three were named as Peter Mac Manu, 2016 campaign Manager, Nana Obiri Boahen, Deputy General Secretary and Osei Kyei-Mensah Bonsu, the Majority leader in parliament.



Kwakye Afreh-Nuamah reported for 3news claimed that Kwabena Agyapong’s comments are “a source of great worry to the party as it undermines the authority of the body which took the decision” to suspend him.



The three member committee has allegedly been tasked to among others make recommendations on how the party should handle the matter and also issue an appropriate public statement on the issue.



