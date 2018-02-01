We Will Crack Whip …John Boadu Warns

Related Stories The Acting General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu has admonished members of the party to desist from rushing to court over any disagreement in the ongoing internal primaries of the party.



He rather encouraged them to respect the party’s constitution by resorting to the party’s internal grievance procedures in their quest to seeking redress at all times.



Speaking on Net2 Television’s National Agenda, John Boadu observed that the penchant of going to court at first instance over matters of internal disagreements particularly regarding the ongoing party primaries has the tendency of stalling the process and thereby crippling the operations of the party at the various levels.



The Acting Chief Scribe of NPP added that even though the party recorded about 94 percent success rate in the just ended polling station and electoral area primaries, the process was impeded by court actions including injunctions in some constituencies instigated by internal disagreements.



"....such conduct does not auger well for the party’s organization especially in the exercise of these important primaries at all levels of the party," he added.



To this end, he stated emphatically that, as the party prepares to hold constituency primaries across the country, they would "no longer hesitate to crack the whip on any member who flouts the party’s internal grievance procedures and directly proceeds to court" for redress in flagrant disregard of the party's constitution.