Joyce Konokie Zempare, The Best Bet For The NPP National Women Organizer

Related Stories In our current political dispensation, women have developed a very great passion for politics and hence any serious political party will only succeed by building a formidable women front of the party.



As it stands now, the NPP will soon go to the polls and elect its national executives to man the affairs of the party for four years.



The party will only succeed and maintain power if the women leader is someone who can be trusted in executing the interest of the people she is leading and not her parochial interest.



Some persons have declared their intentions to run for the National Women Organising (NWO) position but among these persons who best suits the job?.



Who is passionate to carry all the women in the party along from the polling station level to the national level and by extension, the diaspora?.



Who has done it before and willing to do more by sacrificing her personal interest for that of the party?.



The National Women Organising contest is not about trials that one would plead to be tried, but it's where we kick the ball rolling the moment the mantle is given and hence we would need someone who has already been tried, tested and proven that she knows how to do the Job and do it better.



Having said that and by assessing all those that are interested in the National Women Organising position, the best woman for the job would be no one than the woman with many children, the woman who is articulate, passionate and ready to do all means to rebrand and carry every woman in the party along and that woman is no one than the woman with the red, white and blue running through her veins, Joyce Konokie Zempare. The only Jay-Zee in the world politics who did all means even when in opposition by making the women front of the party in Greater Accra attractive and that won us a lot of votes in the region.



The one who is able to do more with little is the one we must add more to hers.



Dear NPP delegates, the best thing that will happen to the NPP is by voting for Joyce Konokie Zempare as the National Women Organizer and we shouldn't hesitate by doing so when we go to the polls very soon. Thank you.



ISAAC ESSUMAN (MINISTER ISAAC)

(NPP YOUTH ACTIVIST)

