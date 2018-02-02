“When Allah Gives You Good Health, You Must Thank Him” – Dr Bawumia

Related Stories “When Allah gives you good health you must thank him,” - Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia said when he joined Muslims for Friday prayers at the Abossey Okai Central Mosque following his return from medical leave in the UK yesterday.



“Honestly, you’ve heard that I fell sick. But by the grace of Allah I’m now well. We need to thank Allah for His mercies, He is the healer. I am here to Him [Allah] accordingly for the mercies bestowed on me,” he added.



Thanking Ghanaians for the prayers and support, Dr Bawumia indicated that he is "ready to continue work", whiles urging all to take their health matters seriously.



“I’m so grateful to Ghanaians from all walks of life and religion for the prayers that they have done on my behalf when I took a medical leave. I’m so thankful and grateful for their prayers and I’m happy that I have come back Insha Allah [God willing] ready to continue work,” he noted.



Adding that, “When you go around, you take your health for granted but it is when you don’t feel well that you would appreciate what God has actually given you.”



The second gentleman of the land spent 12 days in the UK after a communiqué from the seat of government indicated that he has taken a "medical leave".



He arrived to a tumultous presidential welcome at the Kotoka International Airport Thursday night.