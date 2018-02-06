Shut Up – Kennedy Agyapong Tells Ato Forson

Related Stories Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, has slammed the NDC spokesperson on Finance and former Deputy Finance Minister, Casiel Ato Forson, for accusing Ministers in the Akufo-Addo administration of the ¢5.4 billion uncovered by the Auditor General’s department.



Casiel Ato Forson has now joined the crusade for the prosecutions of officials who plundered the state coffers either through deliberate acts of fraud or oversight.



While he is convinced political heads in the former John Mahama administration cannot be held accountable for the ¢5.4 billion rot in the civil and public service, Ato Forson was emphatic that civil servants who presided over the fraudulent acts must be prosecuted.



This follows a 2016 audit of the finances of the various Ministries, Department and Agencies. The Auditor General, Daniel Domelevo has recommended the prosecution of officials who presided over the wrongful payments of up to 5.4 billion Ghana cedis.



But speaking on Adom TV Tuesday, Mr. Ohene Agyapong said the involvement of Mr. Ato Forson in alleged shady deals at his ministry nearly collapsed the sector.



His comment comes after the Auditor Generals Department uncovered that 5.4 billion were overpaid to contractors and other service providers in 2016.



“Ato Forson should shut up! He is the least person I expect to talk about officials spending monies and prosecuting them. He should think about his shady deals and how it affected his sector and stop the unnecessary rants” he noted.



According to him he has evidence to show that the NDC spokesperson on Finance is indeed corrupt.



“Ato Forson is now part of the problem. But I blame the NPP because they have given him that chance to make such unsavory comments. I need him one-on-one to show him his dubious deeds when he was the finance minister” he warned.



He further disclosed that he has confidence in the Akufo-Addo administration to deal with corruption in the country.