NPP Will Jail 10 Former Govt Officials Before June 2018 - Yamoah Ponkoh

A bigwig of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Kwaku Afrifa Yamoah Ponkoh has revealed that the Akufo-Addo's government will jail ten former government officials of the party for dipping their hands in the state coffers before June 2018.



Mr Ponkoh indicated that the former government officials who squandered state monies in the line of their duties will not go scot-free.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has expressed his readiness to fight corruption thereby ensuring that both old and current corrupt state officials are punished.



Speaking with Abusua Nkommo with Kwame Adinkra, the former MCE for Ejisu Juaben Municipality doubted if the Akufo-Addo’s government will tamper justice with mercy.



He said the move to jail NDC former officials is the game plan of NPP and that the alleged corrupt officials will be fished out of their holes and dealt with severely according to the dictates of the law.



‘Let me reveal a secret plan of the NPP to you, between February and June -July 2018, they will jail not less than ten former NDC government officials, oh yes I know, this is their game plan, the charges to be leveled against these former officials will be enormous, watch the space,’ he said.



He said the New patriotic Party (NPP) government deceived Ghanaians to vote for them in 2016 elections, but the hardships experienced by the populace is becoming unbearable.



According to him, the government wants to take Ghanaians’ minds off the hardships thereby directing attention to NDC former officials alleged to be corrupt.



‘Ghanaians will be following court proceedings whiles at their blind side, the government will be increasing fuel prices and other products, this is a conspiracy by the NPP,’ he asserted.



He indicated that Ghanaians are already disappointed in the government and that they will unleash their displeasure come 2020 elections.



Some former officials in the Mahama administration are alleged to be having butterflies in their stomach ever since the Akufo-Addo’s government assumed power in January 2017.