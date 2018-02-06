Nasara Founding Fathers Offer Special Prayer For Bawumia

Related Stories The founding fathers of Nasara, the Zongo wing of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), have offered a special Islamic religious prayer of sacrifice on behalf of Vice President Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia at the party’s campaign office at Kokomlele.



Led by Sheikh Imam Ali, Nasara prayed for good health and peace of mind for Dr. Bawumia, as he takes time to fully recuperate to continue with his sterling performance in the governance of the country.



A couple of weeks ago, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia travelled to London for a medical leave.



He returned last Thursday night and to the founding fathers of Nasara, it was important they sought the face of Allah for better times in the life of the Vice President, who has proven to be a key figure in the NPP government.



Baba Gado Ibrahim, an aspiring candidate for NPP National Nasara Coordinator, donated a bull as part of his contribution to the special prayers for the Vice President and his family.



Speaking to the media, Baba Gado Ibrahim said that the economic brilliance of the Vice President is evident after just one year of governance and it is refreshing to have him back from his medical leave.



He said the mess the NPP inherited from the NDC would ordinarily cause a sleepless night for a serious chairman of the economic management team and knowing how hardworking Dr. Bawumia is; it wasn’t surprising he felt ill.



Baba Gado further expounded that good governance, transparency, honesty and respect for the people of Ghana are the underlying factors for the communication around the Vice President’s illness and his subsequent travel to the UK for medical leave.



He therefore congratulated the Presidency and the Ministry of Information “for their consistency in keeping the people of Ghana abreast of the happenings around the Second Gentleman of the land”.



He also asked all NPP delegates to remember during the party’s polls and vote massively for him to be the National Nasara Coordinator of the NPP.



Baba Gado Ibrahim promised to work hard and garner much support from the Zongos for the NPP.



