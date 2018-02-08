Only Few Individuals Are Benefiting From Akufo-Addo’s Government - Former DCE

Related Stories A former District Chief Executive (DCE) in the erstwhile National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration, Hon. Fuseini Donkor claims only a few people under the government including some journalists are benefitting.



“Few people including some journalists are benefitting under this New Patriotic Party government”, the former DCE for Sekyere Afram Plains in the Ashanti Region alleged.



“My respect to President Akufo-Addo and the NPP government for taking care of some journalists and members of civil society organizations in the country” .Hon. Fusieni Donkor paradoxically commended.



“All those journalists who were making noise about the economy in the Mahama’s regime have kept mute now and I commend the government for keeping them mute”, the aspiring Ashanti Regional Secretary of the opposition NDC spoke on Kumasi-based Nhyira FM.



“Contractors are building six-unit classroom block at a higher cost of Seven Hundred and Seventy Thousand Ghana Cedis as compared to Four Hundred thousand Ghana Cedis that we know in the previous administration”, he told host Aduanaba Kofi Asante Ennin



“Simple boreholes we used to construct it at the cost of Sixty thousand but this government is doing same at One Hundred and Thirty Thousand Ghana Cedi. Where is the Chief Executive Officer of Public Sector Reforms Kusi Boafo”, he asked.



According to Fuseini Donkor, the former Economics lecturer of the Kumasi Technical University and the CEO of Public Sector Reforms now lacks credibility and Ghanaians should see him as such and ignore his opinion on national issues.



“Kusi Boafo is a hypocrite and most dishonest politician. …he lacks credibility when it comes to national discourse”, Hon. Fuseini Donkor added.