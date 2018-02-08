I Disagree With JJ Rawlings That NDC Executives Are Corrupt – Kofi Adams

Kofi Adams and Ex-president Rawlings Related Stories National Organizer of the National Democratic Congress Kofi Adams has stated that he disagrees with former president Rawlings saying that former NDC executives are corrupt.



He stated that, he knows the people he is working with and they are not corrupt



In an interview on Accra based Happy FM he said being the former spokesperson of the Rawlingses, he knows how they abhor corruption but stated that, based on what he knows, ndc executives are not corrupt and urged him to provide evidence to support his claims that NDC executives are corrupt. Source: ghanacrusader.com Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.