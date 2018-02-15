Related Stories Deputy Communications Officer for the National Democratic Congress [NDC], Kweku Boahen says nothing annoys him again in this country as a citizen than hearing President Nana Akufo-Addo make more promises.



According to him, the President has made a lot of promises that only God knows when he will deliver them, yet he keeps making promises that seem never to come into reality.



This acts from him clearly shows “he [President Akufo-Addo] together with his New Patriotic Party [NPP] have no respect for citizens especially drivers”.



Speaking on UTV’s ‘Adekye Nsroma’ programme, he pointed out that the NPP claim they are the best political party to develop this country.



“We have tested them as they asked of us but they have put us in a more than worse situation this country has ever experienced from a political party”, he said.



“How can prices of petroleum increase every two weeks and the government keeps telling us they cannot do anything about it per the laws binding such products, when they were the same people who complained bitterly and promised they will change situations when the previous government said the same”.



“President Akufo-Addo should keep quiet and accept the blame of hardship facing this country, since he promised to fix the economy by reducing drastically prices of petroleum products”, Kweku Boahen stressed.





