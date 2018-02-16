Who The Cap Fit, Let Them Wear It! Alhaji Short’s Folder!

Related Stories In depth Management training and experience have been key to Alhaji Short’s achievements in party work at all levels of participation. The exact mystery behind his name is borne out of the fact that he is undoubtedly smart, innovative, welcoming and resourceful. Not only is he measured in his utterances but also very tactful in his executions. Gifted with a rare calm demeanor, Alhaji Short has always fostered healthy and cordial ties which endear him to the masses and define his leadership mettle.



His vision is to give the New Patriotic Party (NPP) a fresh and vibrant air of transformational leadership. A leadership that will inure to a well-motivated party machinery aimed at party reorganization and consolidation of gains as a party in government while focusing on winning subsequent elections and projecting the ideology of civil liberties and property owing democracy and the relevance of this ideology to our body politic as espoused by the Danquah- Busia-Dombo tradition.



Alhaji Abubakari Abdul-Rahman (ALHAJI SHORT)is an influential advocate in the transformation of the party. His role in party organization throughout the years makes him a loyal servant beyond description; His selflessness towards party course inspires trust and highlights the resourcefulness needed in party mobilization drive. He holds a firm conviction and exhibits that the ultimate responsibility of every prudent leader is to serve and not to be served.



Alhaji Short is a man who gets things done through self-participation. He leads by example and sets the tone for team work. Having served the party diligently both in opposition and in power, the national chairman aspirant is imbued with valuable competence and experience to effectively build relationships and coordinate affairs towards efficient grassroots mobilization in constituencies and regions.



Additionally, having served on the National Executive Committee and National Council for the last twelve years, Alhaji Short’s credentials are enhanced beyond regional participation and leadership to activism and leadership roles of national character. He therefore comes to the ticket with an all-encompassing awareness and profile that perfectly fits the bill of National Chairman of the great elephant fraternity.



Lao Tse once posited that “He who knows others is learned and he who knows himself is wise”.

With his management acumen and years of dealing with people, the candidate is equipped with deep seated knowledge on effective ways of dealing with the masses and getting the best out of individuals towards the realization of organizational goals. Hence, he is well prepped on how to develop strategies to meet demands and expectations. A person’s behavior is a necessary and integral part of who he is and what he brings to the table of strategic reasoning. Alhaji Short is a man of unshakable faith, confident, firm, dedicated and open to team work.



He is comfortable working with all caliber of persons. Some people proclaim him as ‘the people’s father’ whiles others see him as the leader who follows. His desire for results is readily apparent to the people he has led and worked with. And he is open to constructive criticism and thought provoking suggestions.



Alhaji Short is very logical, decisive, prudent and critical in his problem solving activities. He is a good problem solver who seeks new ways to solving problems. He has a very creative and active mind that is always fixated on the brighter and broader prospects of endeavours rather than cosmetic considerations that retard progress-a man of progressive reasoning.



With hindsight, Alhaji Short’s journey of electoral achievements for the party started afterassuming the position of the Upper West Regional Chairman, in 2005.This was at a time when the party had just a parliamentary seat in the region. Alhaji Short worked diligently to win two additional parliamentary seats, taking the tally to three seats in the region. Life they say is full of ups and downs. In the 2012 general elections therefore, his region lost all the seats to the ruling party at the time. This was as a result of carefully planned schemes by the NDC that gifted most prominent personalities from the region with appointments that boosted confidence levels in the NDC and also provided the party with the necessary finances and logistics to execute sophisticated campaigns. Not deterred by the setback, Alhaji Short persevered and staged the campaign of his life in 2016 to reclaim glory in a spectacular manner. At the final rally in Wa before the 2016 general elections, he confidently told then candidate Nana Akufo-Addo that the region under his leadership would win seven (7) seats. Though he missed out on his projection, he clinched five seats for the party in the region. A feat that is both emphatic and historic; a feat that also show cased exemplary leadership and fortitude evinced by Alhaji Short.



He leads his team and makes sure that what is to be done is done appropriately. Under his reign as the Upper West Regional Chairman, President Nana Addo had hundred percent (100%) endorsement in the mini conference as the flag bearer, before the national congress.



The NPP has gained considerably from the dexterity of this affable man and stands to even gain more and in a better fashion by giving him the nod as the national chairman of the party. A lot has transpired through internal upheavals. Relationships need to be repaired, alliances need to be forged, mind blowing strategies to stay in power need to be provoked and party rebranding, positioning & reorganization ought to be the main engagement of a team led by a credible and competent leader who knows his onions.

ALHAJI ABUBAKARI ABDUL-RAHAMAN (ALHAJI SHORT) is your surest bet. Let’s take a chance with him by casting our votes massively for him to consolidate our victory and open a new chapter of transformational leadership.



The battle still remains the Lord’s…...!!!



This is the time….ALHAJI SHORT….Ye NimWo Fri Titi



GOD BLESS NPP!!!

GOD BLESS GHANA!!!

GOD BLESS AFRICA!!!

#KUKRUDU! ESHIE! RADO! RADO!! RADO!!!









