Keep Hope Alive; Jobs Are Coming …Chief Of Staff Assures Youth

Chief of Staff, Madam Frema Osei Opare, has urged the teeming youth of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) to keep hope alive because more jobs are coming.



According to her, it is too early in the day for anybody to lose hope in the administration when it comes to provision of jobs since it is barely two years in government.



She made this appeal when she addressed members of the Young Professionals Network (YPN) group of the NPP who helped in the 2016 electioneering campaign leading to the party’s victory.



It follows concerns expressed by members and President of YPN, Steven Asiedu at a dinner held a couple of days ago.



But the Chief of Staff has given her word that even though not everybody would get employment in government; they are creating the enabling environment for more jobs to flow.



On her part, Second Lady, Samira Bawumia who was the special guest of honour indicated her willingness to help push for the group.



She thus asked leadership and members not to hesitate to call her attention whenever needed.



The National Youth Organiser of the NPP, Sammi Awuku also charged various government ministries, agencies and departments to do whatever it takes to create an enabling environment for jobs.



He, however, advised the youth not to be fixative in their search for jobs whiles assuring the party's teeming youth of his readiness to fight for their cause.



Present at the ceremony were the three NPP National Youth Organiser hopefuls, Nana Boakye aka Nana B, his colleague incumbent Deputy National Youth Organiser who is seeking to replace Sammi Awuku, Dominic Eduah and current Nasara Coordinator of the party, Kamal Deen.