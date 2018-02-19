I Would Be Running For Chairman Because of Grassroots Members - Ntim

Related Stories The Board Chairman of Lands Commission, Mr. Stephen Ntim has said, he will be in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) national chairmanship race because of the grassroots not self-gain.



“I would be running because of the grassroots members and nothing more . . . they are calling on me it is my time to lead the party as their Chairman”, he revealed.



“They have worked with me a number of times as First National Vice Chairman of the party and in many capacities . . . they know what I can do for them”, the former First National Chairman spoke on Kumasi-based Nhyira FM.



Speaking to host, Aduanaba Kofi Asante Ennin during a telephone interview on Saturday’s edition of “Kroyimusem” morning show Mr. Stephen Ntim diffused rumours that he has taken back seat in party activities.



“This is not true. I am doing a lot behind scenes. That is my way of politicking”, the soft spoken aspirant told listeners appealing to NPP delegates to consider him as their National Chairman when the time is due.



“My humble appeal to NPP delegates in Ashanti Region and erstwhile is that they should not forget their brother Stephen Ntim”, he appealed.



Meanwhile, the Acting National Chairman of the party, Freddie Blay and the Upper West Regional Chairman of the NPP, Alhaji Abdul-Raman Abubakari have also disclosed their intentions to contest for the position as the party gears up for congress to elect national officers later in the year.