Court Places Injunction On 6 NPP Constituency Elections

Related Stories A High Court in Oda in the Eastern Region has placed an injunction on the Asene Manso Akroso Constituency in the upcoming elections scheduled for 24 – 27 of this month.



Other constituencies that have been slapped with similar injunctions include Ablekuma West, Ayawaso West, Tarkwa Nsueam and Fomena and Abuakwa.



Deputy General Secretary of NPP, Lawyer Obiri Boahene, who confirmed this to Adom News said some areas have also threatened to go on the same tangent but the party is trying to address their concerns.



Some aggrieved members are accusing the constituency chairman, Anim-Bediako, of undermining the electoral process by sabotaging new applicants in favour of the current executives hence the move to seek a court injunction from the High Court on the election in these areas.



A candidate in the Chairmanship race in the Asuogyaman constituency, Alhaji Adam Musah, had said he feared for NPP’s fortune in the 2020 elections in Asuogyaman could be affected.



He said some persons who want to grab positions in the party failed to support with their resources whilst the party was in opposition after the 2008 elections.



He has also accused those persons of forming cliques and sponsoring unknown faces in the constituency to unseat hardworking executives who are not in their camp.



According to him, this has caused anger and deep pain among some members who have threatened to abandon the party in 2020.