Majority Leader Slams Muntaka, Others

Related Stories Majority leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has criticized some Members of Parliament(MPs); Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka and others for gathering signatures in order to mobilise support to throw out a proposal before Parliament.



The legislature has been petitioned by law students association calling for the withdrawal of the controversial Legal Profession Regulations 2017.



The petition, which was filed by the Association of Law Students had asked the President to impress upon Parliament to vote against the regulation.



According to the Majority Leader, since the matter is still at Committee level, there was no point for the two to go ahead and urge people to sign up to it and was expecting them to allow due process to work.



The General Legal Council laid the Regulations in Parliament in mid-December 2017, in response to a Supreme Court order for a clear admission procedure into the Ghana School of Law, and call to the Ghana Bar.



The proposed LI in question, among other things, states that the General Legal Council will conduct an entrance exam for the admission of students to the school, and conduct interviews for all applicants who pass the Ghana School of Law Entrance Examination.



The LI is now awaiting the approval from Parliament and the chairman of the Subsidiary Legislation Committee,Mahama Ayariga, has indicated that the committee’s report is expected to be ready next week [27th February,2018] for consideration by the house.



But the law students maintain that the document, if passed in its current form, will only restrict access to legal education.