'Realistically' CPP Can’t Win Elections – Dele

The Chairman of the Convention People's Party (CPP) Professor Edmund Dele has admitted that the party cannot win political power, if one is being realistic about their current circumstances.



He however believes the unpredictability of politics gives them a glimmer of hope.



“As they say, you cannot predict politics. Realistically, CPP taking over power seems impossible, but anything can happen. Nobody goes into politics with the view that he is going to lose elections. I am asking my members to re-unite for the sake of the love for our party.



“I am very optimistic that come 2020 our fortunes would be much more better. I have a lot of hope that if we reconcile and comeback together, things would go forward. I think what can build the CPP is building discipline. Sycophants have no place in any political party,” Professor Dele told Francis Abban on the Morning Starr Monday.



He appealed to members who have left the party and those still aggrieved to put aside their differences and help build the party founded by Ghana’s first President Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.



“Even the greatest founder of the party Dr. Nkrumah is no more. We are saying that people do things with the love for the people and openness. I don’t think Greenstreet (2016 flagbearer of the party) is sitting back but things have changed, it’s the chairman and leader that does most of the things. People receive failure differently. I have lost several times and even to Samia Nkrumah but I am very okay and I won’t give up.



“We need to really check this ‘waste of vote’ syndrome. Where people are saying they know we won’t win so in order not to waste vote, they vote for other people. If you genuinely want to become a member of the CPP, you must re-register and we are starting from the polling stations. We are building up the party,” he stressed.



The CPP led by Ivor Greenstreet garnered a total of 25,552 votes representing 0.24% of the valid vote cast.