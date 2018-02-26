Edmund Kyei Wins Asokwa NPP Race

Related Stories Outspoken communicator of the New Patriotic Party [NPP] in the Ashanti Region, Edmund Kyei has been elected as the First Vice Chairman of his party in the Asokwa constituency of the Ashanti Region.



Edmund Kyei polled 425 votes when his constituency held its primaries on Sunday to pick new executives to steer the affairs of the party.



It was all joy at the elections venue when Edmund was declared winner of the elections.



Edmund was thankful to delegates for the votes and his campaign team for working massively to ensure his victory.



He however told Peacefmonline.com that “I would never let my party and the delegates down.”



He also promised to use his new position to campaign vigorously for President Nana Addo to retain his seat in the 2020 elections.



“I would do everything possible for Nana Addo’s victory in 2020 and also unite my constituency to be stronger”, he said.



Edmund who campaigned on the welfare of the party members assured that he would create a Health Endowment Fund at Asokwa to help cater for the health needs of his party members as well as creating job opportunities for his members.



The immediate past Communication Director of his constituency however declared that the campaign for election 2020 has started in Asokwa and urged all party members to campaign for the betterment of the NPP.





