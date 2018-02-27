Dr. Wiafe-Amoako Leads NPP, Toronto

Related Stories Dr. Francis Wiafe-Amoako was elected chairman of the Toronto chapter of the New Patriotic Party over the weekend.



He won a landslide victory, comfortably beating Kwaku Gyetua in an election which initially was thought to be a stiff competition between both men. A third contender Macdonald Agbenyo stepped down just before the election.



Wiafe-Amoako polled 34 out of the valid 39 votes cast, leaving Gyetua with only five votes. Gyetua congratulated Wiafe-Amoako for winning the position and pledged his support and commitment to his leadership. He said he was available to help in any capacity to make the NPP and Nana Addo’s vision for the country succeed.



Wiafe-Amoako thanked his main contender Gyetua for the competition and promised to make the chapter relevant in national discourse.

“I want to make this chapter very vibrant and make sure we are heard both in national and international conversations,” he said.



He also said he wants to help members, most of whom have business ideas and want to establish businesses back home to do so taking advantage of the diaspora office at the presidency. “There are a lot of members who have business ideas and want to help back home.

I will help them take advantage of the numerous policies of the president to make sure that happens smoothly,” he added.



Francis Dwomoh who was the lone contender for the position of vice chairman polled 38 of the “Yes” votes against only one “No” votes. Samuel Nana Yaw Ameh, the incumbent organizer polled 37 “Yes” votes against two “No” votes as the only contender for the position of secretary. Samuel Asirifi also won the position of Organizer as the sole candidate polling 36 “Yes” votes against three “No” votes. Samuel Ofosu Ware also polled 35 “Yes” votes against four no votes to retain his position as treasurer. He stood unopposed.



Outgoing chairman, Chris Acheapong said he believes the new team will take the chapter to a new level. “I have confidence in the new team and I believe they will achieve a lot for the party in the next four years,” he said.



Acheapong also charged the new executives to embark on membership drive and whip up interest for older members whose interests have waned over the last few years.



The election was held in a peaceful atmosphere in sharp contrast to the acrimony that characterised the election four years ago.



Four years ago, the election was fraught with so much controversy that it nearly resulted in the split of the party. Acting General Secretary John Boadu stepped in to mediate and helped with a road map to peace. This in large contributed to the smooth running of the election.



Wiafe-Amoako, a political science professor at the University of Toronto promised to provide a new kind of leadership that will attract everybody to come on board.



The new executives will be sworn in office on March 25.