I Won’t Quit Until I Become NPP Chairman - Stephen Ntim Vows

One of the leading contenders for National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Stephen Ayesu Ntim has vowed not to quit until he is given the opportunity to lead the elephant family in order to bring his expertise to bare.



He reveals that he has an inner burning desire in him to give off his best for the development of party indicating that his enthusiasm is aimed at keeping the NPP in power beyond 2024.



Speaking on Tamale-based Diamond FM, Mr Ntim who is also a former First Vice Chairman of the NPP, expressed his readiness to serve diligently and efficiently if given the nod to realize his long-held dream after three successive attempts.



“What is inside me, only God knows and I know as well. It is meant to give the upliftment and development of the party. Until and unless I give off what is inside me to the party I am not ready to hang my gloves”, he vowed.



On whether being the National Chairman is the only way he can contribute to its development he said: “Not really, but you see when you are operating from the fringes…. I have done my best you know… even not as party Chairman since from 2005 when I lost to Mac Manu in by bid to the chairmanship. I continued serving the party. He appointed me as a member of the Communications Committee of the National Council, I worked for him, never insulted anybody not and never disputed the outcomes of the previous contests”, he emphasized.



The Chairman of the Lands Commission stressed that operating from the fringes, you never get the opportunity to implement what is in you as it only affords you the opportunity to give advice which may sometimes be taken or ignored.



“You only need to be on the chair to implement certain decision which may not be done when you advise others”, he intimated



He also recounted his contest his contest with the late Jake Otanka Obetsebi Lamptey of blessed memory in 2010 where he lost but continued to serve the party in a different capacity indicating in all his failed contests he placed second never turned his back on the NPP.