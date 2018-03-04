Forgive Obiri Boahen’s Sins - NPP Youth Beg Steering Committee

Related Stories A group calling itself Concerned Youth of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Brong Ahafo region has pleaded with the Steering Committee tasked to investigate Nana Obiri Boahen to pardon the embattled Deputy General Secretary at the centre of the party’s GH¢50 billion controversy.



Nana Obiri Boahen was hauled before the party’s Steering Committee following damning revelations of a leaked audio conversation between the leading member and an activist of the opposition party which went viral on Tuesday.



In the leaked audio, Deputy NPP General Secretary, Nana Obiri Boahen, is clearly heard saying the Presidency gifted the party GH¢50 billion in support of the conduct of the party's 2017 National Annual Delegates Conference held at Cape Coast last August.



The governing party, in response, issued a press statement, insisting "no such thing happened and that, the claims are a palpable falsehood".



In a statement, Chairman of the Brong Ahafo youth wing Forkuo ALbert said, “though Obiri Boahen intended to use such approach to solicit for some information from the person, he has demonstrated enough remorse which we plead with the steering committee to take in good faith.”



The group believes that the confusion is an attempt by some elements within the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to get the Secretary kicked out of the NPP.



“We know the NDC fear OBIRI BOAHEN for his consistent defense for the party, this may be a bait ploy to get him off,” part of the statement read.



Below is the full statement



CONCERN NPP YOUTH IN BRONG AHAFO, PLEADS WITH NPP STEERING COMMITTEE TO FORGIVE OBIRI BOAHEN



Representatives of CONCERN NPP YOUTH in B/A, pleads with the steering committee of the party to pardon OBIRI BOAHEN for the following reasons.



1. OBIRI BOAHEN has shown enough remorse and has apologised, though he intended to use such approach to solicit for some information from the person, but he has demonstrated enough remorse which we plead with the steering committee to take in good faith.



2. Everything is clear that the 50 billion claim is a fabricated story and it can't be true because considering the budgetary allocation to the presidency is nowhere near that amount.



3. We plead that the steering committee shouldn't bow to the pressure of the NDC, we know the NDC fear OBIRI BOAHEN for his consistent defense for the party, this may be a bait ploy to get him off.



4. He has selflessly stood in for NPP legal cases since 1992, we plead he should be forgiven like they forgave OTIKO DJABA and BUGRI NAABU when they also had quasi issue.



Thank You.



CHAIRMAN FORKUO ALBERT (0246599059)



SECRETARY ANDREW FRIMPONG



ORGANIZER VINCENT OFORI