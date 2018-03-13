Nana B To Storm Kwahu With A Mega Health Walk & Health Screening

Related Stories The Deputy Executive Director of National Service Scheme and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) National Youth Organizer hopeful, Lawyer Henry Nana Boakye (Nana B) will organize a health walk and medical screening on Saturday 31st March 2018 at Kwahu in the Eastern Region.



According to him, the walk will start from Kwahu Mountains through the principle streets of Kwahu Township on a theme “Building Ghana With A Healthy Youth”.



Speaking to peacefmonine.com, he quoted Kenneth Cooper’s popular saying that, “we do not stop exercising because we grow old but we grow old because we stop exercising”.



“So as youth we must always desire to walk into a state of well being and walk away from illness to be fit and healthy all the time for our great party and victory 2020”, he averred.



Nana B added that the Kwahu health walk and medical screening will also see scores of NPP Members, youth activists, party communicators, party volunteers and other youth group activists of the NPP.



He emphasized that the medical screening will include blood pressure, blood sugar, Body Mass Index (BMI) and general health talks to create awareness on the need to stay fit for worthy course for the ruling NPP and the Country.



He therefore is calling all the rank and file of party faithful to join him to embark on this walk for peace, unity and good healthy living as there is so much to do for the party and the country as a whole.



