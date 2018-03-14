NPP 'Stole' ‘One District, One Factory’ Initiative From NDC, But . . . - Richard Quashigah

Related Stories The opposition National Democratic Congress [NDC] is claiming ownership of the ‘one district one factory’ initiative by the Nana-Addo led government.



According to NDC’s Member of Parliament for Keta in the Volta Region, Richard Quarshigah, the idea was theirs before been stolen by the NPP.



He told NEAT FM’s morning show ‘Ghana Montie’ that, he was not happy because the incumbent is not executing the initiative as planned.



“I am worried because this initiative was supposed to create jobs for the youth but we are not seeing anything. This is a worry to all of us [NDC fraternity]”, he told host Akwasi Aboagye



Richard Quashigah further suggested that, the NPP government copied ideas from the NDC, but didn’t copy well given the apparent lack of detail.



With respect to 'one district one factory' plan, Mr. Quashigah opined on how private entities would partner the district assemblies to come up with local factories if they [NPP] outline a “proper” plan for the initiative.



The NDC MP also said he can make available documents to prove that the NDC has a well structured plan for the 'one-district-one factory' initiative.



“I can make it available if you want”, he said.



Adding that, “They [NPP] decided to own it but not doing it well. They don’t understand the whole concept. They know this is not their original idea.”