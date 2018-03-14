Akufo-Addo's Nima Residence: Find Better Excuse To Relocate Traders - Ade Coker Rebukes Gov't

Related Stories Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Ade Coker has waded into discussions regarding the relocation of squatters around President Akufo-Addo's private residence.



Speaking on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' programme, Ade Coker found the reasons given by the government for the relocation very lame.



According to him, the President and his government should find a better excuse and stop hiding behind the National Security apparatus to evict the traders and artisans from residing at the premises.



He told host Kwami Sefa Kayi that he would accept the plan to eject the squatters if it's for beautification purposes, expounding that if the government wanted to ornament the President's private residence; then relocating them would be a plausible action to undertake.



Ade Coker further played the political track of critics wondering why the President after his election into office would consent to the relocation of people he has stayed with over years and even interacted with them to earn their votes to become Head of State.



“We should find a better excuse because the time that we, politicians, were looking for post; we mingled with everybody . . . You would find the politician pounding fufu, was his security at that time unnecessary? A better excuse should be given us”.