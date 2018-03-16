Media Must Help The Fight Against Corruption - Omari Wadie

Related Stories A former Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for Ayawaso West Wuogon, Omari Wadie, has called on the media to help in the fight against corruption following reports that Stephen Opuni has been charged with causing financial loss to the state.



Former COCOBOD CEO, Dr. Stephen Kwabena Opuni has been charged along with one Seidu Agongo for causing financial loss to the state.



Dr. Opuni is alleged to have mismanaged the cocoa sector during his tenure as the head of the company and is reported to be facing a total of 27 charges for causing financial loss to the state.



According to Michael Omarie Owadie, who is also an aspiring Vice Chairman of the ruling party, the media must be vigilant to help fight corruption.



“The media must wake up in the fight against corruption just like they helped in the fight against Galamsey”, Omari Wadie stated on Happy FM.



“Government must set up another corruption agency called Act force.



"This new Act force I’m talking about must be allowed to search all offices to help in the fight against Corruption”, he added.