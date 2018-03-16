NDC Prepared To Make Money Off Atta Mills Presidential Library - Koku Anyidoho

Related Stories Deputy General Secretary in charge of operations of the NDC, Koku Anyidoho has stated that the NDC as a party is prepared to take possession and make money off the John Evans Atta Mills Presidential Library in Cape Coast.



“It is a national asset, but if Government says for political reasons they don’t want it, no problem. We will take our thing, we will run it, we will make money, it is a cash cow, we will milk it and make money, and people will come,” Koku Anyidoho said on 3FM’s Sunrise show.



Koku Anyidoho’s position comes on the back of comments made by Central Regional Minister, Kwamena Duncan in an interview with the Daily Graphic that the library facility is private; hence government cannot release funds to support it.



“This facility is purely a private enterprise to immortalize President Mills, so government cannot commit funds to its running,” the Central Regional Minister told Timothy Gobah of the Daily Graphic.



Addressing the issue, Koku Anyidoho said the facility was built to serve as a reference point for tourists among other educational reasons.



“The library is a cash cow; it was deliberately sighted close to the Cape Coast Castle so that the scores of tourists that come to the castle will also just walk into the library if it’s functioning to read about the history of Ghana, and get to know about the late President Mills.”



Koku Anyidoho accused Government of politicizing the issue by refusing to take care of the facility.



“It will be one of the cardinal sins that we will commit as a country, especially if for political reasons, and so we will run it.”



According to the NDC Deputy General Secretary, government has a responsibility to preserve the facility although it was constructed under a private initiative.



“That edifice was handed over to the state, Look at the scores of Secondary Schools around that place; it will be sacrilegious to watch that thing to rot away,” Mr. Anyidoho said.



He described as unfortunate the state of the Atta Mills Library, adding the library was built with a good intent.



“It is extremely sad and unfortunate. That library facility was built as a first class and world class center for academic excellence, and it is not your everyday community library.



Koku Anyidoho also condemned the posturing of the Central Regional Minister Kwamena Duncan to not pay attention to the facility.



“It is sad to listen to this current Regional Minister for Central Region openly shout that there is no money, and that Government will not put any money into the project.”



The John Evans Atta Mills Library which has a 100-capacity auditorium was inaugurated by former President John Dramani Mahama in July 2016 in commemoration of the anniversary of the late President Mills.



