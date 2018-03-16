Bawumia Is Now A 'Boy Boy'...He Only Carries The Bag Of The Finance Minister Around

Related Stories Deputy General Secretary in charge of operations of the NDC, Koku Anyidoho claims after helping the NPP to win power, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s role as the Vice President has been stifled and only limited to an errand boy for the Finance Minister.



“I have no doubt the Vice President is laid back. Nobody really listens to him, what is his real role. Apart from sending him to make all kinds of comments, what does he do? Do you feel his presence as the vice president?” Mr. Anyidoho quizzed.



Speaking on 3FM’s Sunrise show, Koku Anyidoho said Dr. Bawumia does not play any other role either than following the Finance Minister. “He follows the Finance Minster around. When the Finance Minister is going to read the budget, he will be following him like a ‘boy boy’ and a bag carrier.”



The NDC Deputy General Secretary comments follow reference by 3FM Sunrise host, Winston Amoah, to claims by Vice Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast, Prof. Joseph Ghartey that Dr. Bawumia had agreed that budgetary allocation ought to have been made available for the Atta Mills Library in Cape Coast.



The Vice President’s position is in sharp contrast with claims by the Central Regional Minister, Kwamena Duncan, that the Library is a private initiative.



“If the Vice President has agreed that indeed there ought to be a budget, who the heck is Kwamena Duncan. That is why I say that this Government has no spine, there is no control,” Mr. Anyidoho blustered.



According to Koku Anyidoho, government appointees are doing what they want because there is no one controlling their actions.



“This Government really has no plan. There is no control, there is no leader, and they are just on autopilot, anybody just says anything and does what they like, that is all,” Mr. Anyidoho said.





