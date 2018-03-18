Clueless, Incompetent Mustapha Hamid Embarrassing Government – Koku Anyidoho

Related Stories Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho has described Information Minister, Mustapha Hamid as a clueless and incompetent person who only humiliates government with his ‘immature’ communiqué to the public.



Portraying him as the worst minister, the outspoken politician said Mustapha Hamid isn’t up to the task given him by the President as he only embarrasses the Akufo-Addo-led government with his ‘bogus’ statements concerning national issues.



His comment was in relation to the recent statement signed by the Information Minister explaining how compensation packages were paid to the squatters and traders within the environs of Akufo-Addo’s residence.



Mustapha Hamid claimed compensation packages (which was between GHC3,000 to GHC10,000) to the squatters were provided from the President’s own pocket because he was of the view that the national purse should not be burdened. The statement also said extensive consultations were undertaken between the Office of the President, National Security, and the affected traders and artisans before the eviction.



Taking his turn on GhanaWeb’s ’21 Minutes with KKB’, Mr. Anyidoho said it’s either Mustapha Hamid doesn’t know what he’s about or is deliberately misconducting himself to make the President and his government look bad because the reason he gave for the eviction of squatters and traders living around the President’s residence is totally ridiculous.



“As for the Information Minister, Mustapha Hamid he’s even worse....either he’s deliberately misconducting himself to make the President and the government look bad or he just doesn’t know what he’s about”.



In a mocking tone, Mr. Anyidoho said “Mustapha Hamid comes out to say well it is the people themselves who went to see the President and then said that president we beg you sack us. I mean it’s ridiculous, Mustapha Hamid please!”



He further quizzed where the President got his money from to pay the squatters and admonished the Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu to investigate the President with regards to the matter.