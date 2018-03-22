Nana Addo Just Allowing Terrorism In The Country - Asiedu Nketia

Related Stories General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia has claimed that the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, will be inviting terrorists into the country if he agrees to the establishment of an American Military Base in the country.



Cabinet has reportedly approved the granting of unrestricted access to a host of Ghanaian facilities and wide-ranging tax exemptions to the United States Military as part of an agreement between Ghana and American governments.



The agreement will permit the U.S. Military to use Ghana as a base for staging and deploying forces.



The United States Embassy in Ghana however denied the reports claiming that the United States government is investing over $20 million in training and equipment for the Ghanaian armed forces.



Ghana is also once again preparing to train U.S forces – as it did in 2017.



The Embassy in a statement claimed it is only planning joint security exercises with Ghana, which will require that US military personnel are allowed access to Ghana’s military facilities.



Reacting to this, Asiedu Nketiah said government should not allow the US to establish a military base in the country as the security implications would be very dire for the country. “What government is about to do right now is just allowing terrorism in the country because the US is noted for such things and so bringing them into our country means you are only promoting terrorism and risking the lives of Ghanaians?,” he said.



Asiedu Nketiah further called on the Members of Parliament (MPs) to reject the agreement.



“Our MPs should desist from it because it won’t work. They should rise up in arms against the move,” he said on Okay FM.



To him, it will be suicidal for Ghana to sign this agreement as the country stands to lose greatly from the arrangement.





