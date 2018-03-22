I Won't Dignify The ‘Buffoonery’ Of ‘Intellectually Impotent’ Anyidoho – Kweku Baako Jabs

Related Stories Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako has taken another swipe at Koku Anyidoho describing him as an “intellectual midget” after the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Deputy General Secretary stated that he [Baako] walks around with fake and expired information as documents.



Mr. Anyidoho in a recent interview with ghanaweb described the ace journalist as one of President Akufo-Addo’s ‘ventriloquists’ who plays the role of promoting his ‘empty slogans and hot air rhetoric’ under the guise of journalism and walks about with all kinds of fake documents.



He said “As for Baako he’s a spent force, carrying all kinds of fake documents around. Some of those papers that he’s carrying, they are dead news, people retracted, people apologized but he still carries them around as documents, then he says he has documents.”



“This Kweku Baako guy, he sits down, they feed him with information from National Security then he comes on radio. He is able to predict even decisions to be taken by judges in court. Meanwhile he is the same person that says that he is ‘book short’. He dropped out of secondary school in form three, he himself admits that he is ‘book short’ yet he can predict the judgment that judges will give because he is being fed the judgment ahead of time to go and throw out. These people, they are doing a great disservice to Ghana. Kweku Baako and co, great disservice to this country” he added.



Responding to the remarks on Peace FM’s Kokrokoo morning show, Baako said “the truth is that I have decided not to dignify the buffoonery of intellectually impotent political midgets and windbags with any serious reaction because it will be a sheer waste of precious time and space; it is a conscious decision.”



The two have been at each other’s throat for years. In 2015, Koku Anyidoho accused Kweku Baako of engaging in judicial corruption.



He noted that Baako during the NPP’s regime was neck deep in judicial corruption such that he was able to predict how judgment would go in high profile cases, ahead of final judgment being given.



In response to this and other accusations, Baako stated that Koku Anyidoho makes no sense in his utterances and should therefore should not be given any attention.



“It is therapeutic not to give such types of political buffoonery any dignity or mileage with serious comments! Isn't it good for our mental health to ignore such ugly noises from political windbags or intellectual midgets? Just wondering! Good morning Ghana!” he posted on Facebook.