Hanna Tetteh May Face Parliament – Muntaka Hints

Related Stories Former Foreign Affairs Minister, Hanna Tetteh, is likely to be hauled before Parliament to answer questions about allegations she signed a military cooperation agreement granting the United States military unrestricted access to Ghana’s military facilities in 2015.



The allegation against the Minister under the erstwhile John Mahama administration was made by the current Defense Minister, Dominic Nitiwul, on Wednesday.



At a press encounter yesterday, Mr Nitiwul produced two separate military agreements which, according to him, clearly show that the Jerry Rawlings and John Mahama administrations signed bilateral military agreements which he says laid the foundation for the new controversial agreement.



The Nana Akufo-Addo government has been fighting off criticisms since details of a military agreement with the United States of America was leaked.



Many believe the agreement favours the U.S. and may undermine Ghana's sovereignty.



Under the agreement, the government will allow the US military unfettered access to some facilities close to the Kotoka International Airport.



The facilities will be a storehouse where military equipment will be stored for exclusive use by the US military.



There have been suggestions the new agreement will end up in the creation of a military base in Ghana, a suggestion government and its US counterparts have been quick to dismiss.



At the press conference, the Defence Minister said on assumption of office he was confronted with the two agreements “secretly” signed by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the notification that a third agreement will come into force in 2018.



Invitation



Following the claims by the Defence Minister, Minority Chief whip and MP for Asewase, Muntaka Mubarak, has hinted that Ms Tetteh will be summoned to authentic the documents presented by the Defence Minister.



"Even if it was my government, it was NDC that was going to do this...I will oppose it because that will be selling our birth price to the U.S. Whoever signed that agreement must be brought in to answer," he said.



Meanwhile, the Minority Chief Whip has vowed to scuttle the military agreement between the government and its US counterpart.



Muntaka Mubarak has promised to rally Ghanaians to prevent the government from going ahead with the joint military deal.