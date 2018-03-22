Related Stories General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has stated that a future NDC government will cancel any military deal with the United States of America (USA) if the Akufo-Addo-led government fails to heed numerous calls not to ratify the current controversial defence agreement.



According to him, Ghana does not need a US military base on Ghanaian soil to demonstrate commitment to the fight against global terrorism.



“We wish to state here and now that if President Akufo-Addo and his NPP (New Patriotic Party) administration proceed to ratify the agreement despite all protests and public sentiments, the NDC administration which will assume the reins of government in 2021 will suspend the agreement and initiate a far reaching review of this provision,” Mr Nketia stated at a press conference at the party’s headquarters in Accra on Thursday, 22 March 2018.



This follows moves by the Majority to lay the defence agreement before parliament despite public uproar against it.



Ghana’s Cabinet approved the agreement granting access to the U.S. army to use Ghana’s military installations. It also indicated that Ghana has also agreed to bear the cost and take primary responsibility for securing U.S. military facilities in the country.



The news has generated mixed reactions. The Minority wants the agreement revoked while the Majority insists the deal was agreed upon when the current Minority were in power in 1998 and 2015.



However, the NDC believes any move by the Akufo-Addo government to ratify the agreement is tantamount to treason since it has the tendency of giving away the country's sovereignty on a silver platter.



Mr Nketia was of the view that existing protocols between the two countries are enough and there is no need granting the US additional access and more freedom to operate in Ghana.





