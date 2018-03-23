NPP Will Need A New Manifesto To Run Ghana – Samira Bawumia

Related Stories With just one year in office and having fulfilled most of its campaign promises, the Akufo-Addo-led government will need a new manifesto to run the country before entering the third year of its administration, Ghana’s Second Lady has said.



Samira Bawumia made this assertion while speaking to the US wing of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) at its congress.



Mrs. Bawumia who described the rate of development as “Supersonic speed” said government will soon run out of promises since most the of manifesto pledges of the NPP have been achieved in the first year.



“This is only the first year of Nana Akufo-Addo’s administration. It’s a powerful year. This year President’s ‘supersonic’ bus will be carrying the following; infrastructure for poverty eradication program will allocate $1m to each constituency, the Nation Builders Corps will employ 100,000 graduates across the country, railway project will commence, one-district one-factory will launch lot of factories, one-village, one-dam will be in full swing,” she said.



According to wife of the Vice President, the Akufo-Addo led administration is working hard transform Ghana into the most business friendly destination on the African continent.











