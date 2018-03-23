Ghana-U.S. Military Pact: Asiedu Nketia, NDC Bigwigs Storm Parliament

Related Stories The General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu together with some other functionaries of the party, have stormed Parliament demanding from the lawmakers to decline approving the controversial Ghana-U.S. military relationship agreement.



He was accompanied by the party’s Chairman, Kofi Portophy, Deputy Secretary of the party, Koku Anyidoho, First Vice National Chairperson, Anita Desoso and Dr. Omane Boamah.



They were wearing red bands and scarf, portraying how seriousness they were with their protest.



The Minority NDC Caucus are also clad in red armbands and scarf in the chamber.



Interacting with some journalists on the sidelines of Parliamentary sitting in Accra, Friday, Mr. Nketiah who is a former lawmaker for Wenchi West, said the deal, would not inure to the benefits of Ghana, underscoring that per the terms of the agreement, the West African nation has sold its sovereignty to the American government.



For instance, he said there is nowhere in the agreement that the Americans have stated the number of troops they will be bring to Ghana to train, noting, that the deal in its current state will give the Americans the authority to deploy any number of troops to the country without any restrictions.



What is even more worrying he noted, is the fact that both civilians and the United States Forces will enjoy diplomatic immunity, explaining further that anyone of them could misbehave or flout the laws of Ghana and go scot free without being prosecuted under the laws of Ghana.



This, he noted, is a “clear affront to Ghana’s sovereignty as a nation”.



The NDC Chief Scribe said in any country that the American government has establish a military base or its military is present, that country has never enjoyed peace from terrorist organisations spread around the globe.



He said the agreement is its current form is not beneficial to the nation, urging the Parliamentarians to kick against it.