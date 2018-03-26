NDC Gurus Storm Opuni’s Trial

Related Stories Scores of supporters besieged the Accra High Court Monday morning for the trial of former COCOBOD Chief Executive Officer, Dr Stephen Kwabena Opuni, who has been charged with causing financial loss to the state.



The entrance of Land Court 11, where the case is being held, was a scene of chaos, as plenty supporters of the former COCOBOD boss, tried to force their way into the courtroom.



Some of the supporters lost their cool after the police cleared them from the courtroom with the excuse that they were about to conduct security checks.



The police refusal to allow some of them to enter the courtroom, led to a scuffle outside the courtroom.



Peace, however, prevailed with the police beefing up security inside and outside the courtroom.



Although, the case was expected to be called at 12pm, the courtroom was full as of 10am, with many people standing outside.



Meanwhile many top officials of the previous administration made their way to the courtroom.



They include former Chief of Staff; Mr Julius Debrah, former Attorney- General; Mrs Marietta Brew Appiah-Opong, former Information Minister; Mr Felix Kwakye -Ofosu, former Deputy Minister of Transport; Ms Joyce Bawa Mogtari and former Fisheries Minister; Ms Sherry Ayitey.



Others are the former Minister of Tourism; Mrs Elizabeth Ofosu Agyare, National Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Kofi Adams among other officials