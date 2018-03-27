US Military Deal: NDC To Go On Demo; End to Nana Addo's Presidency Has Started - Koku Anyidoho

Related Stories Deputy General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho, has given a hint that the party will organize a gargantuan demonstration in protest against the ratification of the Ghana, US military pact agreement.



The demonstration he noted will be organized on Wednesday 28, 2018 because the NPP has seeded our sovereignty to the US government.



He has also posited that, the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), will lose about 25-30 parliamentary seats in 2020 due to the approval of the US, Ghana military pact agreement.



‘’I know for a fact that there are between 25-30 NPP MPs who will lose their seats in 2020 for ratifying this deal. These 30 MPs have lost their seats in advance and they will lose the 2020 elections,’’ he noted.



The outspoken politician said, Ghanaians are not ready to go back to slavery and servitude hence we will resist the oppressor’s rule under the ruling NPP.



Koku Anyidoho further challenged the various religious bodies that insulted, lambasted and criticized former President John Dramani Mahama, for accepting to accommodate the two former Guantanamo Bay detainees to break their silence.



He said, the most painful aspect of the deal is that, the current administration has ousted our courts and fundamental rights to the US through the agreement.



‘’Whereare the men with common sense? No wonder some have decided to watch animal on TV. Keep watching animals on TV after voting for the elephant to rule over us,’’ he stated.



He said never in the history of Ghana has any leader allowed the US military forces to establish a military base in the country. This is first time we are witnessing this unconstitutional act under President Akufo-Addo.



‘’We have sold our sovereignty to the US to come here, and be engaging in lawlessness…Why does Akufo-Addo want to create problems for us? We shall give Akufo-Addo sleepless nights. This is the beginning of the end of Akufo-Addo's administration. Mark it on the wall. Soldiers are not happy. There is a lot anger and tension at the military barracks. There is a lot of anger and tension brewing at the military camps. He [Akufo-Addo] should remember that, his father was overthrown by the military so he should be extra cautious,’’ he warned.