NPP Won’t Be Complacent In 2020 Elections – Sammy Awuku

Mr Sammy Awuku, the aspiring National Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), says he is eyeing the position to invigorate the organization wing of the ruling party ahead of the 2020 general elections.



According to Awuku, the race is not a foregone conclusion for the governing NPP, hence the need to avoid complacency and strengthen the base of the party as they work to retain political power in the next general election.



“We’ve started on a good note; Our President is largely fulfilling all campaign promise and I can tell you NPP will not be complacent in 2020 elections,” he told Accra-based Okay FM.



He added: “We’re[party] ready to work earnestly to give Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo the most solid backing in the 2020 challenge. This can only be realised if the organizational wing of the party is powerful. I’m willing to make significant impact and improve my work as a National Youth Organizer, if I’m given the nod as the National Organizer; the agenda is to make the NPP an election winning machine.”



Awuku has intensified his campaign, reaching out to the voting masses on a nationwide tour to canvass for more votes ahead of the internal polls.



The inspirational and charismatic youth leader, a brick in the operations of the governing party has been credited with building a formidable, but radical youth group that led the NPP campaign into the 2016 elections.