Liberal Party's Kofi Akpaloo Wants EC To Call IPAC Meeting

Related Stories The Founder and Leader of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Mr Kofi Akpaloo, has called for an immediate meeting of the Inter Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) to thrash out some matters of serious concern to the body politic of the country.



Mr Akpaloo, who made the call in an interview with the Daily Graphic said since October last year when the IPAC had a meeting, the Electoral Commission (EC) had failed to call for a meeting.



According to Mr Akpaloo, there are a number of electoral activities pending from now till the 2020 election and the EC could not continue to fail in calling for an IPAC meeting.



He mentioned some of the electoral activities as the creation of new regions, district level elections scheduled for next year and the main 2020 election which is only two years away.



He said in view of the current crisis at the EC, it would be opportune for the commission to call for the IPAC meeting.



He further stated that it was necessary because members of IPAC also had a contribution to make so as to resolve the ongoing crisis within the EC.



Background



The Inter Party Advisory Committee was constituted by the EC in consultation with the registered political parties to create a forum for resolution of pertinent issues on elections through dialogue.



The forum constituted during the tenure of the then Head of the EC, Dr Kwadwo Afari-Gyan, had since contributed to the democratic dispensation of the country.



The EC only serves as a facilitator while decisions are arrived at through consensus by the parties.