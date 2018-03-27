Related Stories Grapevine reports reaching Peacefmonline.com indicates that the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI) has mounted a search for the Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho.



Koku Anyidoho is quoted to have warned of a civil insurrection, stating emphatically that a “possible civilian coup plot” would be staged to unseat the Akufo-Addo government.



He also noted that there is going to be a series of activities to unsettle the current administration with a planned nationwide demonstration to be undertaken on Wednesday, March 28, 2018 against the President Nana Akufo-Addo and his government.



"There will be a civil revolt. There will be a civilian coup d’état. There will be a social revolution. We [NDC] are starting it on Wednesday. The movement is starting on Wednesday. Nana Addo will have headaches, sleepless nights, and severe running stomach. He will suffer severe diarrhea. He said he wants to be president, he would wish he hadn't harboured the desire…



When his attention was drawn to the graveness of his comments and asked by HappyFM's Kwame Afrifa Mensah whether he meant there will be a 'coup d’etat in Ghana', the Deputy General Secretary, who acknowledged his comments are serious, responded: “as for me I have said it [translated], history has an interesting way of repeating itself...on the 13th of January 1972, a certain Colonel Ignatius Kutu Acheampong, led a movement that removed the progress party from power. Busia was the Prime Minister; Akufo-Addo’s father was the Ceremonial President. Somebody should tell Nana Akufo-Addo that, history has an interesting way of repeating itself." Koku Anyidoho furiously stated.



It is in this light that Peacefmonline.com understands that the BNI might will raid the residence of Mr. Anyidoho today, Tuesday, March 26 to cause his arrest over the comments some have described as “irresponsible”.



It is not known what the action will be, but it is widely speculated that it might be in the form of a "friendly invite" by the BNI for "questioning".





