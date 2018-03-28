Koku Anyidoho’s Arrest A Blessing In Disguise - Asiedu Nketia

Related Stories Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketia has described the arrest of his deputy allegedly for making treasonable comments as a blessing in disguise in the light of the demonstration they are organizing today.



He said Koku Anyidoho “is fine and great” and the arrest is “much ado about nothing”



Mr Koku Anyidoho reportedly said the history of Akufo-Addo’s father’s deposition in a coup d’état will repeat itself on Accra-based Happy FM.



“On January 13, 1972 a certain Col. Ignatius Kutu Acheampong led a movement that removed the Progress Party from power. Busia was the Prime Minister and Akufo-Addo’s father was a ceremonial president. Somebody should tell Nana Akufo-Addo that history has a very interesting way of repeating itself.” Koku said.



“There’ll be a civil revolt. There’ll be a people’s movement. During President John Mahama’s tenure didn’t we receive similar threats from the likes of Let My Vote Count and OccupyGhana,” Koku said on Happy FM.



“There’ll be a civilian coup d’etat; there’ll be a social revolution and the movement is starting on Wednesday. He [Akufo-Addo] will be fed up at the Presidency.”



But the NDC General Secretary Asiedu Nketia has asked Ghanaians to rubbish Koku’s statement as it doesn’t represent the NDC position.



Speaking on Starr FM, Mr Asiedu Nketia said “The NDC party has a way of making information from the party known to the public. What Koku Anyidoho said is his opinion and not the position of the NDC party. Koku Anyidoho did not speak on behalf of the NDC as a party. He expressed as an opinion. Those are the words of Koku Anyidoho…he didn’t speak on behalf of the NDC