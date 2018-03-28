Related Stories Government's attention has been drawn to the treasonable comments made by the Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho, to the effect that the government of President Akufo-Addo will be overthrown.



Government also takes note of the statement made by the General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia that dissociates the party from Koku Anyidoho's statement.



Government is however concerned that the NDC does not condemn the treasonable comments of Anyidoho.



We find the NDC's reluctance to condemn Anyidoho as particularly disturbing because Anyidoho alleges that, "the 'Coup d'etat' is starting on Wednesday", and we know that the demonstration on Wednesday has the full endorsement of the NDC. It is therefore important that the NDC demonstrates its commitment to democratic governance by showing that the Wednesday demonstration is not a smoke screen for fomenting insurrection as Anyidoho claims.



We therefore call on the NDC to show its commitment to Democratic Governance by condemning unreservedly, the treasonable comments of its Deputy General Secretary.



Government assures the citizens, that it will take appropriate steps within the bounds of law, to protect the security of the state.













