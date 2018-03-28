Anyidoho's Coup Comment Reckless – Ayariga

Related Stories The incitement of civilians to depose the Akufo-Addo government via a coup d’etat by the main opposition National Democratic Congress’ Deputy General Secretary, Koku Anyidoho, is not only “condemnable” but also “objectionable” and “reckless”, the party’s MP for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga, has said.



According to Mr Ayariga, Mr Anyidoho, who once served as the spokesperson to President John Evans Atta Mills, “ought not to say a thing like that”. The late Prof Mills was known to be a man of peace and earned the moniker ‘Asomdweehene’ – King of Peace. “It’s certainly objectionable”, Mr Ayariga said in an interview on Wednesday, 28 March with Joy FM.



Mr Anyidoho threatened on radio that there will be a civil coup d’etat to topple the Akufo-Addo administration in connection with Ghana’s signing of an agreement with the United States government which gives the latter unimpeded access to some of Ghana’s security installations.



Speaking on the issue, Mr Anyidoho told Happy FM on Monday, 26 March that: “Somebody should tell Nana Akufo-Addo that history has a very interesting way of repeating itself.



“On January 13, 1972 a certain Col. Ignatius Kutu Acheampong led a movement that removed the Progress Party from power. Busia was the Prime Minister and Akufo-Addo’s father was a ceremonial president. Somebody should tell Nana Akufo-Addo that history has a very interesting way of repeating itself.



“There’ll be a civil revolt. There’ll be a people’s movement. During President John Mahama’s tenure didn’t we receive similar threats from the likes of Let My Vote Count and OccupyGhana.”



“There’ll be a civilian coup d’etat; there’ll be a social revolution and the movement is starting on Wednesday. He [Akufo-Addo] will be fed up at the presidency,” Mr Anyidoho said.



The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service arrested Mr Anyidoho on Tuesday and charged him with treason.



While appealing to the police to grant Mr Anyidoho bail, Mr Ayariga said: “I think that they [police and law enforcement agencies] did a good job so far. We must respect the law enforcement institutions that we pay to maintain law and order. We must also learn to put country above party politics and appreciate the limits of our politics”.



“I want to appeal to the police to … exercise some restraint and grant him bail. I believe that Koku has learnt his lessons and all those who are monitoring will come to appreciate the fact that whether a political or non-political platform, there’s a limit and we should not cross that limit and we should not be seen supporting and condoning statements or actions that cross those limits," Mr Ayariga said.





