Alhaji Short Gets More Endorsement To Win NPP's Chairmanship Position

A member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), JJ Akufo-Addo Abanoma has also joined the winning team by throwing his full support for Alhaji Short to be the next National Chairman of the party.



JJ Akufo-Addo Abanoma, who is a dye-in-the-wool NPP member in Asante Mampong, and recently asked for forgiveness from party over his decision to burn NPP’s paraphernalia is rooting for Alhaji Short for his level of humility and good interpersonal relationship.



According to him “Alhaji Short is a good man who knows how to talk to calm a difficult situation down.

"What marvels me about Alhaji Short is his level of humility,” he added.



“Am really indebted to him if not his timely intervention then I don’t know how far I would have gone by denting the image of my beloved party. His intervention shows how true and a good leader he is and will become,” he stressed.



He emphasized that Alhaji Short has good interpersonal relationship with every member in the party; thus, he is the kind of leader the party needs for them to maintain power come 2020 elections.



Mr. Akufo-Addo Abanoma admonished all party faithful especially delegates to vote massively for Alhaji Short as he believes he [Alhaji Short] is the right man for the chairmanship position.



“Am pleading with Osonokokroko party delegates to votes massively for Alhaji Short because of his humility and good counsel to everyone especially the grassroot,” he added.



"He is a grassroot man who knows and understands their needs", he reiterated.





