May You Continue To Set Positive Records: Wontumi’s b’day Message To President

The Ashanti Regional chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Mr. Bernard Antwi Boasiako, has wished the President of the Republic, Nana Akufo-Addo, a fruitful birthday as he turns 74 today.



Mr. Bernard Antwi Boasiako also known as Chairman Wontumi, used the occasion to praise President Nana Akufo-Addo for the extraordinary style of leadership he has introduced to the political front since assuming office in 2017.



According to the NPP scribe who is currently campaigning to be retained as Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP, the “ïncorruptible” Nana Akufo-Addo led government, has indeed blazed the trail and shown that the economy of Ghana could do better if resources are managed properly.



He predicted that with the way the president is prudently managing affairs, the NPP would break the jinx of staying in politcal power for 8years but foresees the party being in power 12 years and beyond.



“Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is laying a solide foundation for Ghana and it would benefit the NPP as a party. God would see him through his first four years without any form of hitches. This same God would bless him with wisdom and grant him another four years. After his time, Ghanaian voters’would look at the standard he has set and vote for the NPP again. We would continue to shatter records in Ghana through democracy and the love for this country. Life would always become bearable when we have people like Nana Addo managing our affairs”, he said.