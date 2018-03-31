Koku Anyidoho Must Apologise To President Akufo-Addo

Related Stories Mr Dennis Amfo-Sefah, Constituency Chairman of the Tema West branch of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has called on Mr Koku Anyidoho, Deputy General Secretary of National Democratic Congress to apologise to President Nana Akufo-Addo.



“First and foremost, President Akufo-Addo richly deserves the apology because he, as President earned his legitimacy through the ballot box and not the gun. Secondly, the President is the current custodian of the people’s power.”



Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency on the treasonable comments by Mr Anyidoho, Mr Amfo-Sefah said Koku ought to show maturity through remorse.



He added that an apology from Mr. Anyidoho would deodorise the political atmosphere which he badly polluted with his comments.



Mr Anyidoho is currently on bail after he had been released from Police custody following investigations into his alleged treason-laden and shocking coup comments that he made.



Speaking on an Accra-based radio station last Tuesday Mr. Anyidoho allegedly made certain security threatening issues that compelled the Bureau of National Investigations to pick him up for questioning.



To give his statement gravitas, he had referenced the 1972 overthrow of the Second Republic by former Military General Ignatius Kutu Acheampong that government had been led by Prime Minister K.A. Busia with President Akufo-Addo’s father, Edward Akufo-Addo, as ceremonial President.



According to Mr Anyidoho, that coup was a historical event that could repeat itself.



“The reference to that Acheampong coup was especially distasteful because in doing so, Mr Anyidoho was citing a motivational example in the incitement of mayhem. And the fact that President Akufo-Addo’s father was a direct victim of that coup made it so distasteful,” he said.



The Tema West NPP Chairman brushed aside justifications that in the past there had been similar unfortunate declarations by people from both divides of Ghana’s politics, saying Koku Anyidoho’s throwback to a physical coup made his more dangerous.



He urged the NDC Deputy General Secretary to mitigate the mess he had already caused by apologising to the President.